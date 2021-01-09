Busy time of year for Tauranga SPCA looking after animals in need

Hannah Cobb of Tauranga SPCA. Photo / File

SPCA centres in the region have been working hard during their busy period of the warmer months to help animals in need.

Kitten season usually runs from spring with the peak in summer and often lasts right into June.

Margaret Rawiri, Tauranga SPCA area manager, said it had been busy but no more than other years.

She said the normal influx of kittens was keeping the centre full and staff busy.

"On the other hand, adoptions have been good as well, kittens don't stay available for adoption more than a day – if that."

Rawiri said the need for foster families was ongoing and all expressions of interest were welcomed and appreciated.

It's currently a busy time of year for SPCA with kitten season. Photo / Supplied

She said over Christmas and New Year the inspectorate in Tauranga saw an increase in reported welfare concerns of animals left unattended while owners went on holiday, and general findings were owners had dedicated carers attending to the animals.

However, the time and travel allocated to these concerns kept inspectors busy, she said.

"The advice for this is to definitely ensure when going on holiday and pets are left at home to ensure you arrange a dedicated carer who will visit the property daily, feed, water, walk dogs and tend to their general care."

Another message she had for the community was to desex pets.

"There are a lot of young/newborn kittens around and pregnant cats. It isn't too late to stop those unwanted kittens.

"It's always an ongoing issue, but temperatures are soaring in the Bay of Plenty.

"Please leave your dogs at home where they have cool shade and water, this is really important for your dog's welfare."

In spring the SPCA reported it had seen an increase in reports up and down the country relating to dogs being left in hot cars.

SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen had said opening the windows slightly had little effect.

"It's imperative that people don't leave dogs unattended in a car at any time of the day and if the purpose of the trip is not to take your dog somewhere, please leave your dog at home."

A normal dog's body temperature is about 38.5C. Dogs only sweat a small amount through their paws and rely on panting to cool down.

A dog can withstand a body temperature of 41C for a short amount of time but will quickly suffer in stifling heat.

"Just like their owners, heatstroke is a serious condition for dogs with mortality rates between 39 and 50 per cent. Young, overweight or elderly animals or those with short muzzles or thick, dark-coloured coats are most at risk of overheating," Midgen said.

Dog owners could face a $300 fine for leaving a dog in a hot car.

If you find a dog suffering from heatstroke

• Move the dog into shade or an air-conditioned car

• Offer the dog a small amount of lukewarm water to drink

• Spray or soak dog's neck, abdomen and inner thighs in lukewarm water

• Use cool but not cold water (do not use ice)

• Take them to a vet ASAP

• And if anyone spots a dog u in distress locked in a car, don't hesitate to call the police or local SPCA immediately. Do not smash the window as this puts you both at risk.