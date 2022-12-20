Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird speaks to media in relation to several burglaries in the Waikato District overnight. Video / Mike Scott

Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird speaks to media in relation to several burglaries in the Waikato District overnight. Video / Mike Scott

A devastated Tauranga business owner says she’s been the victim of three break-ins in as many weeks, leaving her “exhausted” and “on edge”.

Sandra Phillips, the owner and manager of the iconic Phillips Garage in Fraser St, said she believed thousands of dollars worth of items had been stolen in the burglaries between November 22 and December 14, including the business’ safe and its contents - but the exact cost was still being counted.

“It’s devastating. These break-ins have taken a toll on me and my staff. We feel violated, and everyone feels quite on edge,” she said.

A tearful Phillips said she was “exhausted and rattled”.

“At this time of year, we have been really working hard to get every one of our clients’ cars repaired and warranted as safe for their Christmas and New Year holiday breaks, and this is the last thing we need.”

Phillips said the first break-in at 5.25am on November 22 involved two men wearing hoodies and gloves - one stayed outside with a white Mazda Bongo van and the other smashed a glass window in the front door to gain entry.

“Stolen in the burglary was about $970 worth of batteries, a whole lot of wiper blades worth about $500, a cellphone, and around $400 cash belonging to the staff who use the money for their shouts,” she said.

“We’re currently organising with our insurance company to install a new front sliding door costing about $6000, but we will still have to pay the $1000 excess.

“It’s costing me a total of $3000 in insurance excesses, as we’ve had three burglaries.”

Phillips said she believed the same people were responsible for each break-in because of what had been captured on CCTV security footage.

The second burglary was at 12.20am on December 7, and this time a man was working alone.

“The offender again was wearing a hoodie and gloves, but this time he had a bit more trouble smashing the same window - after it had been replaced with strengthened glass - with what appeared to be a fire extinguisher,” she said.

“Once inside, the offender wandered around for a bit and stole a pair of $900 prescription glasses belonging to my receptionist, and then left.”

The third break-in was at 5am on December 14.

This time, the burglars pried open a window from the side of the building and stole a safe containing about $600 worth of petrol vouchers and a number of important business documents.

“It would have taken at least two strong men to have lifted the very heavy, 30 to 40-year-old safe through the window and carry it to their vehicle,” she said.

Phillips Garage has been burgled three times in three weeks. Photo / Mead Norton

“Given the time of day and the fact that there are a number of properties along that side of the building, someone must have heard or seen something. It would be nice to know that someone is prepared to come forward with information to help the police locate these offenders.”

Phillips said the business, known to many for its motorised mannequin that waves to passers-by, had “really ramped up” its security system with extra monitoring and patrols. It had also installed bars across its windows, “which isn’t very nice as it’s a constant reminder of these break-ins and makes our workplace feel less relaxed and friendly”.

“All these extra security measures are costing me thousands of dollars, and these brazen thieves are yet to be caught, which leaves us on edge,” she said.

Phillips said police investigating the burglaries at her premises had been “wonderful”, but they also needed public help to find those responsible so they could be held accountable.

She had heard on the “automotive grapevine” that other automotive electrical businesses in the district had also been targeted in recent weeks. She said police also told her this was happening.

The day after Phillips Garage was hit for the second time, the Te Puke Auto Electrical store had a smash-and-grab burglary about 4.50am, with more than $1000 worth of car batteries stolen by an offender who smashed through the front door.

It was believed the offenders in that incident were using a vehicle with stolen number plates.

Te Puke Auto Electrical owner Nick Ives said at the time he believed the attack was specific and targeted.

“They knew what they were after. They took specific car batteries.

“They probably took well over $1000 [worth] of stuff in about a minute.”

The Bay of Plenty Times asked police whether there was a potential crime ring using smash-and-grabs to raid automotive stores, and whether any arrests had been made.

In a written response, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Varnam said investigations were ongoing in relation to three burglaries at one commercial premise on Fraser St, Tauranga, and another burglary at a commercial premise on Cameron Rd, Te Puke.

“Similar items have been stolen from both businesses. However, at this time there is no evidence of a link between crimes,” he said.

Varnam said the search for the people involved was ongoing, and no arrests had yet been made.

“Police were unable to release CCTV footage of the alleged offenders as it is an ongoing investigation. "

Joseph Ottesen from Te Puke Auto Electric cleaning up after the smash-and-grab. Photo / Mead Norton

Have information?

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the police on 105 or fill out a report online www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’.

Reference file number 221122/6351 in relation to the Phillips Garage burglaries or 221209/2973 in relation to the Te Puke Auto Electric burglary.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.