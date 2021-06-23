Bug man praised for life work

Dr Peter Maddison - in his element around bugs and insects.

Katikati's "bug man" Dr Peter Maddison was made a Member of the NZ Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to conservation in the 2021 Queen's Birthday Honours.

Celebrating at his Lund Rd home on Queen's Birthday Monday, Maddison said it was a great honour.

"This honour represents many people's efforts in conservation.

"There are a huge number of volunteers who don't get recognised for the work they do in conservation - such as checking mammal traps, counting birds, slogging away at removing weeds, planting trees."

A font of knowledge on anything to do with nature, Maddison has been a part of the New Zealand conservation effort for many years.

Having been interested in wildlife since he was knee-high to a grasshopper, Maddison says he has been lucky enough to make his "hobby" his life's work.

"After working for 15 plus years in the Pacific [Samoa, Fiji and Tonga] on insect pests and quarantine, it has been fascinating to work in entomology - starting at the old Department of Science and Industrial Research - and then in conservation, particularly in Forest and Bird."

Maddison is a Distinguished Life Member of the Royal New Zealand Forest and Bird Society. He was a member on the national executive for 15 years, including four years as president.

He's been a member of the Society's Waitakere Branch and was a founding member and Trustee of Weedfree Waitakere and Eco Matters Trust. He chaired the Waitakere City Council's Water and Environment Committee and the Pacific Science Association Scientific Committee.

Dr Peter Maddison and farmer Rick Burke checking for water clarity at the Te Mania stream at Katikati.

After moving to Katikati Maddison was a founding member and scientific adviser to Project Parore, an ecological restoration project based in the town, covering eight catchments.

He conducts ecological surveys, called "BioBlitzes", and in 2015 organised the first Katikati BioBlitz to identify every living organism in the Uretara catchment, an area that runs from the Kaimai Range to the Tauranga Harbour - in 24 hours.

The aim was to catalogue 2400 species and, at the last minute, that number was surpassed.

Peter says it's exciting to work at the frontier where new insects, animals, plants and even bacteria are yet to be discovered. Or when the pests have gone, to see how native plants and animals recover.

"There are many new species to be found. It was great to find a new species of flightless fly — a fly that has evolved, like the kiwi, to live without wings."

One of the most exciting finds to date was the discovery of a peripatus in Maddison's garden.

"The peripatus is a missing link between earthworms and centipedes," he says.

Maddison was instrumental in the pilot stage of Project Parore in the Te Mania catchment, which he says has been "a real challenge".

Project Parore's planning and work have now expanded to cover all of the Northern Tauranga Harbour catchments from Matahui to Athenree.

Chairman Lawrie Donald says Maddison's input is "an essential sounding board for which we test our decisions about environmental enhancement activities".

Parore Project members Karen Smillie, Dr Peter Maddison, Braden Rowson and John Burke at the first planting site of a swamp maire.

"Without him, we would not have an impressive catalogue of local special species.

"This is a very well deserved award to recognise the significance of Peter's input to environmental issues over the years.



"I believe the Katikati community is privileged to have Peter with his extensive knowledge and passion for the environment right down to insects, fungi and bacteria."

Aongatete Forest Project chairman, councillor James Denyer said Peter's passion for the environment and conservation has helped many groups and individuals.

"Peter has readily agreed to many requests over the years for assistance from the Aongatete Forest Project, such as leading night walks for the public to observe the many creatures that emerge in the forest after dark, where he generously shares his knowledge with young and old alike."

Maddison is a Fellow of the Royal Entomological Society of London.