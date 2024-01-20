Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Budget NZ weddings: How to get married for $500 - or less

By
6 mins to read
Celebrant Debbie Woodfield has some advice.

While a designer dress and picturesque Hawke’s Bay vineyard venue a la Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford’s nuptials might be the dream wedding for some, others set their sights – and budgets –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times