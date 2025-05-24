“This will support the work of the Food Network, regional food hubs and community food providers, as they jointly distribute more than 4.5 million meals a month.”
The $15m will go towards national and regional food distribution infrastructure, food security initiatives that increase community food resilience and self-sufficiency, and help providers buy and distribute food.
She said these groups were getting the chance to share a clear picture of food insecurity.
“Voices are being heard, so that’s positive.”
Goodwin said she did not know what the funding would mean for her organisation or how it would be distributed.
“If we assume they are going to share some funding with us, then the security that gives us to know the support we’re giving will be able to continue without draining community resources and funders is important.”
The foodbank has helped 109% more people in April 2025 compared with April 2022.
It had 12% more households needing kai support in April this year compared with April 2024, which is an extra 75 households.