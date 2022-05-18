Finance Minister, Grant Robertson, announces pre-budget speech. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

The Wellbeing Budget 2022 will be revealed today by Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Budget day is one of the major events on the Treasury calendar and is a time when economists and political pundits go mad about what the Government is spending money on.

It is not something circled on my calendar - numbers aren't my thing - but there are still some things worth noting.

In December, Roberston announced the operating allowance for Budget 2022 would increase this year to a one-off $6 billion.

The allowances are then reduced to $4b in Budget 2023, then $3b in Budgets 2024 and 2025. The multi-year capital allowance will increase to $9.8b.

"This one-off increase in operating allowance is designed to ensure we can forge ahead with major reform programmes that will have long-term benefits for New Zealand," Robertson said.

"The remainder of the allowances will cover significant cost pressures and fulfilling our manifesto commitments.

"This will require prioritisation, and striking a careful balance between the important projects that need to be done and the ongoing need for fiscal sustainability."

In the lead-up to the big day, ministers have been announcing pre-Budget funding packages including one with a direct Bay of Plenty impact.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Andrew Little committed to expanding the Mana Ake programme with $90 million set aside to start services in the Bay of Plenty, Lakes and some other parts of New Zealand.

The school-based programme gives children the skills and support to deal with issues that include grief, loss, parental separation and bullying.

Meanwhile, on May 8, more than $560m in funding was promised for police, going towards additional frontline staff, while a new firearms unit and a package to help protect businesses from ram raids was promised.

And $94m was also announced to go towards tackling gangs and organised crime.

We all know how much of an impact crime has on our part of the world, as has been extensively covered by this newspaper recently.

I think this package is promising, given the amount of strife in the Bay of Plenty, and is really needed. I was genuinely surprised at the state of affairs in this part of the world after moving down from Auckland last year and it's certainly a lot different from the dairy farm plains of Otago where I grew up.

The Government has previously outlined health reforms and investing in initiatives to reduce emissions and meet the country's climate goals would be today's focus.

Ministers have already promised plenty in these spaces.

Along with the Mana Ake decision, Little has promised the Budget will include a $100m investment over four years for a specialist mental health and addiction package, highlighted by $27m for community-based crisis services.

In terms of New Zealand's climate change goals, the Government has previously revealed its plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to eventually reach net zero by 2050.

On Monday, $4.5b in funding was unveiled as part of the Emissions Reduction Plan to tackle the impact of climate change and help reduce global warming.

Included in the funding is $569m for the Clean Car Upgrade to help lower and middle-income households scrap high-emitting vehicles in exchange for electric and hybrid alternatives.

Despite agriculture still being outside the Emissions Trading Scheme, the sector will receive $710m over four years from it to help lower emissions in the sector and develop "green fuels".

A $230m investment would also go towards apprenticeships, extending Apprenticeship Boost to the end of 2023 and supporting 38,000 apprentices.

It would also see support for 1600 Mana in Mahi places to help people find work and funding to continue the Māori Trades and Training Fund, building on the 17 established partnerships that are supporting more than 800 people.

In the midst of an ongoing pandemic, the Government has decided to focus on health and climate change. This is all well and good, but in my opinion these are not the only issues facing Kiwis.

The cost of living is increasing with household budgets stretching as inflation runs higher than it has in the past 30 years. Tough times are on the horizon.

I agree with the National Party's Nicola Willis - now is not the time to be adding more unnecessary costs or embarking on big bureaucracy-building ventures.

But as the Rolling Stones wrote, "you don't always get what you want".

As has been revealed, in large part due to the pandemic, New Zealand's health system and the district health boards are a mess and we can't keep putting off climate change action.

But my biggest and most immediate concern is for people, from business owners to employees, families to friends, everyone.

Will this Budget really tackle the problems they face today, tomorrow, next week and next year? One can only hope.

Brief outline of pre-Budget announcements

May 1, 2022

Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti announce a $88m funding package across the education sector.

It includes a regional response fund of $40 million over four years being established to help keep Kiwi kids in class and learning with funds provided through Te Mahau as well as hapū and iwi.

May 3, 2022

Finance Minister Grant Robertson announces new fiscal rules to be put in place. Surpluses will be kept within a band of zero to two per cent of GDP to ensure new day-to-day spending is not adding to debt.

New debt measures will be introduced to bring New Zealand closer in line with other countries and a debt ceiling will ensure the country maintains some of the lowest Government debt in the world.

May 4, 2022

Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Minister of Transport Michael Wood announced an $86.5m package across four years to improve access to driver licensing testing and training.

May 5, 2022

Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor announces the Budget invests $110.9m into New Zealand's biosecurity work, including $68 million over the coming year to continue the M. Bovis eradication momentum.

May 9, 2022

A $230m investment as part of Budget 2022 is announced, providing Apprenticeship Boost is extended to the end of 2023, supporting 38,000 apprentices.

It would also see support for 1600 Mana in Mahi places to help people find work and funding to continue the Māori Trades and Training Fund, building on the 17 established partnerships that are supporting more than 800 people.

May 10, 2022

A $114.5m package over four years will be delivered to prevent and respond to family violence and sexual violence across New Zealand. Investment includes $37.6m to prevent violence by strengthening existing initiatives in Māori and Pacific communities, and developing new initiatives for ethnic communities, older people, and youth;

May 13, 2022

A $15m boost over four years for youth development services is announced, including $2.5m annually to support increased access to youth development services for up to an additional 6800 young people;

May 15, 2022

Digital Economy and Communications Minister David Clark announces an additional $20m over four years towards the Industry Transformation Plan, aimed at helping New Zealand's tech companies fulfil their potential as generators of high-value jobs and export revenue.

May 16, 2022

The Government commits $710m over four years through the Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to accelerate efforts to lower agricultural emissions, expand the contribution of forestry to reduce carbon and produce 'green' fuels.

May 16, 2022

As part of the CERF package to support people to move to public transport, $1.6b is being invested into the transport sector.

Initiatives funded by the CERF in Budget 2022 include $569m for the Clean Car Upgrade, an equity-oriented pilot and rollout of a scrap-and-replace scheme, which will provide targeted assistance to lower- and middle-income households to shift to low-emission alternatives upon scrapping their old vehicle;

May 16, 2022

The Government is investing in the country's economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses toward long-term investment. It would see the initial allocation of $2.9b over four years invested in emissions reductions.

CERF would also be established with $4.5b from Emissions Trading Scheme revenue.

May 16, 2022

An "ambitious package" is announced to supercharge decarbonisation and transform the energy system. Just over $650m has been allocated to decarbonising industry over the four-year Budget 2022 period (2022/23 to 2025/26).

Almost $18m to fund the development of an energy strategy, a regulatory framework for offshore renewable energy and a roadmap for the development and use of hydrogen,

And around $5m over two years will provide funding to develop measures that support a reliable and affordable electricity supply.

May 17, 2022

Health Minister Andrew Little announces Labour would deliver on its manifesto commitment to expand Mana Ake with $90m set aside to start services in Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Northland, Counties Manukau and West Coast regions.

May 17, 2022

Little announces the Budget will include a $100m investment over four years for a specialist mental health and addiction package, including $27m for community-based crisis services that will deliver a variety of intensive supports.