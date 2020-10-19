Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Bryan Gould: The 2020 general election shows shifting landscape

The Labour front bench was headed by Jacinda Ardern but flanked by countless other competent politicians. Photo / File

Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION

This year's general election has broken new ground - and not just in terms of its outcome, the seats won and votes cast, and - in an MMP environment - the margin of victory.

