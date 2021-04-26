Brookfield supermarket celebrates 'superstar' trolley man's 30th anniversary

Brookfield New World official trolley man Jeff Henwood ( left) celebrates 30 years at the store with store owner Brendon Good. Photo /George Novak

Brookfield New World ambassador Jeff Henwood has received lots of hugs, kisses and pats on the back from colleagues and customers after clocking up 30 years at the store.

Henwood, 48, has been the trolley man at the supermarket for more than 29 years on April 23 and the store's iconic meeter and greeter of customers for three decades.

He began working at the supermarket at age 18, initially just stacking shelves, and has been the store's official trolley person for 29-and-a-half years.

Henwood's on a first-name basis with hundreds of shoppers, who heaped praise on him during a 30-year anniversary celebration held inside the store entrance.

He was again there to welcome customers and hand out slices of a chocolate cake as staff and store owner, Brendon Good gathered to make a presentation to mark the occasion.

A beaming Henwood received a framed certificate for his 30 years of loyal service and a gift voucher along with huge praise from his boss, fellow staff and customers.

Good said the store would not be the same without Henwood who always set the right tone for customers to have a great shopping experience.

"It is not just his prowess at trolley handling that makes Jeff a superstar but he is a much-loved member of our community," Good said.

"Everyone knows Jeff. He has a really amazing man, who has such an awesome approach and always makes people feel special.

"He really does makes a difference in people's lives every day...If we could have 200 more Jeffs working here that would be really amazing," Good said.

Jeff Henwood (centre) receives huge praise from Brookfield New World owner Brendon Good (far left). Photo / Sandra Conchie

An emotional Henwood said his fellow staff members were like his family and it was all the customers who made his job so rewarding.

"Because of all you customers is the reason why I have stayed and also because of the staff at Brookfield New World over the years."

Henwood said he had no intention of leaving anytime soon, and if could have any other job it would have to be at the supermarket.

"I'm very happy working here and I love the customers and staff. Maybe if they called me trolley manager or manager of trolleys, that would be cool."

Regular shopper Rebecca Hoare said it was a big achievement to do a job for 30 years.

"I think the biggest thing is that Jeff is amazing. He is always very friendly and bubbly. We all love how he welcomes us and helps to make our shopping experience less stressful.

"You would never know whether Jeff is having a good or bad day as he is always smiling,

"To be honest, I think that Jeff is why lots of people regularly shop at this store," she said.

Another regular customer Tina Gore, from Judea, said Henwood's "very friendly face" and his warm approach made their shopping experience "more personal'.

'We all know Jeff and love him. Shopping here would not be the same without him,"

Lyn Henwood, 71, who lives in Whakatāne, said her son loved his job and he was "a real people-person" and he just loved people.

"This the perfect job for Jeff and I couldn't be prouder. He is a wonderful son, too."