Firefighters at a home in Brookfield. Photo / George Novak

Firefighters are battling a house fire in Regent St, Brookfield.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said reports of a house fire started coming in at 3.31pm.

Firefighters arrived to a "well involved" house fire, about 100 square metres in size and set to work with a "high-pressure delivery".

No people were reported to be in the home.