Bridge to replace SH25A the best option, says National Road Carriers Association

National Road Carriers Association chief executive Justin Tighe-Umbers. Photo / Andrew Warner

The beleaguered State Highway (SH25A) is a main thoroughfare for food and supplies in the Coromandel region. Those entrusted with the delivery of essentials have been severely impacted by the road’s closure.

3700 vehicles a day use the road for business, tourism, freight, transporting school children and to gain to access to health services.

Last week’s announcement in Thames by Transport Minister Michael Wood made it clear the Government is committed to building a bridge to replace SH25A, and the decision is being welcomed by some in the transport sector.

The National Road Carriers Association (NRC) is primarily made up of supply chain companies and represents 1500 members who collectively operate 16,000 trucks throughout the country.

“Confirmation the bridge will be able to be delivered quickly while bringing more resilience to the Coromandel road network means transport operators across the regions now have better surety around what the future will hold for both the affected communities and their businesses,” said NRC CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers.

“It will be a challenging piece of engineering on a difficult site; however, this seems to be the simplest, most resilient option with the best chance to be completed ahead of summer demand.”

Tighe-Umbers says it’s great to see the funding is earmarked to come from the Government’s previously announced $250 million cyclone recovery support package, as this means Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, and their contractors, can get going quickly on the rebuild.

“Our members have been doing it really tough. They have been hit with escalating costs all ‘round, as the cost of business has risen, journey times are up to twice as long and decreased visitor numbers are impacting the businesses they support.

“As Minister Wood says, the road really is a ‘lifeline’ for the Coromandel Peninsula. It’s a huge relief to hear contractors are lined up to start construction in June, with a clear end date of early 2024,” said Tighe-Umbers.

“NRC recognises that it’s going to take an immense effort from Waka Kotahi to make this happen, but to date, they have achieved great results around the country getting other roads rebuilt and open following the cyclone. It goes to show just how much can actually be achieved when agencies are given the right support and commitment.”

Construction on the new bridge is expected to begin in June, and a tendering process is now under way. Wood estimated the project would be finished early next year. He added the Government would be exploring seven-day work weeks and will be working “around the clock” to get the highway open as soon as possible.