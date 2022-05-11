Rachael Ferguson was 32 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in Dec 2020. After undergoing surgery and chemo, she has returned back to work and life is normal. She is also pregnant.

Rachael Ferguson was 32 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in Dec 2020. After undergoing surgery and chemo, she has returned back to work and life is normal. She is also pregnant.

The National Bowel Screening Programme is rolling out in the Bay of Plenty region this month, aiming to save lives through the early detection of bowel cancer.

It is expected to be a "lifesaver" as the latest figures showed more than 60 bowel cancers were diagnosed in just one year in people in the region who were within the programme's age range, the Bay of Plenty District Health Board said.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the world, and bowel cancer is the second-highest cause of cancer death in the country.

Each year, over 3000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer and more than 1200 people die from it.

But if found early, it can often be treated successfully.

Tauranga woman Rachael Ferguson was diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer in December 2020 when she was 32.

She now wants to raise awareness about the symptoms of bowel cancer, particularly among young people, and to remove the stigma that bowel cancer was "an old person's disease".

Ferguson started an online petition about lowering the screening age to 35 to give others the chance of an early diagnosis.

Rachael Ferguson wants to raise awareness of the symptoms of bowel cancer, particularly among young people. Photo / Andrew Warner

The National Bowel Screening Programme in New Zealand is currently for those aged between 60 and 74.

"If we can lower the bowel screening age, that in itself will raise awareness for younger people to look at it and go, okay this can affect me and I do need to get checked."

Bay of Plenty clinical lead for the National Bowel Screening Programme Dr Alex Lampen-Smith said the programme was aimed at raising awareness and getting people talking about bowel cancer.

"We should be encouraging each other to do the test. While the likelihood of having bowel cancer is slim, finding it at an early stage means it can often be successfully treated, and we can prevent further deaths."



As well as detecting bowel cancer, the follow-up investigation for a positive test, usually a colonoscopy, will also remove growths in the bowel (polyps), which can become cancerous over time.

How the screening process works:

The National Bowel Screening Programme sends out a faecal immunochemical test (FIT) kit in the mail every two years to those in the eligible age range.

When it is a person's turn to be screened, they receive an invitation letter, a consent form, and a free bowel screening kit.

The free test is quick and simple to do by yourself at home.

Once the kit is used, it should be posted back in the pre-paid envelope as soon as possible. It needs to arrive at the laboratory for testing within seven days of it being completed.

If the test is negative, participants will be sent a letter with the results of the test. Nothing further needs to be done until it's time to do the kit again in two years. If the test is positive, the participant's GP will be in contact to arrange a free appointment to discuss the results and the next steps.

Bowel screening is not right for everyone, including those who:

- have symptoms of bowel cancer

- have had a colonoscopy within the past five years

- are on a bowel polyp or bowel cancer surveillance programme

- have had, or are currently being treated for, bowel cancer

- have had their large bowel removed

- have ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease that is currently active

- are seeing a doctor about bowel problems.

Bowel cancer symptoms:

The National Bowel Screening Programme is for those who have no symptoms of bowel cancer.

If you have any of the following symptoms, or you are concerned about your bowel health, see your GP right away:

- a change in your normal bowel habit that continues for several weeks

- blood in your bowel motion (poo).

Source: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

Other symptoms:

- A change in bowel habits over a period of time without returning to normal i.e. more or less frequent, incomplete emptying, texture changes.

- Unexplained pain in the abdomen - this may be intermittent and severe.

- Lumps in the abdomen

- Bleeding of any kind from the bottom or noticed when wiping.

Source: Bowel Cancer New Zealand