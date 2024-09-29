BOP Steamers thrash Northland 53-13

Sponsors and supporters packed the stands on Saturday at Tauranga Domain for the Bay of Plenty Steamers game against Northland. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby

Bay of Plenty Steamers put on an exciting and well-played performance thrashing Northland on Saturday at the Tauranga Domain, with a final score of 53-13.

The win elevates the Steamers to second place in the Bunnings Warehouse National Provincial Championships, with one more game to play next weekend against Auckland.

Saturday’s sunny fresh afternoon attracted a large crowd of fans, with the NPC game kicking off at 2.05pm in front of packed stands of supporters.

The VIP viewing area also included the winning ticket holders who entered the draw to watch the action from beside the Coastguard patrol boat.