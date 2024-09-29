Advertisement
BOP Steamers thrash Northland 53-13

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
Reporter·SunLive·
2 mins to read
Sponsors and supporters packed the stands on Saturday at Tauranga Domain for the Bay of Plenty Steamers game against Northland. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby

Bay of Plenty Steamers put on an exciting and well-played performance thrashing Northland on Saturday at the Tauranga Domain, with a final score of 53-13.

The win elevates the Steamers to second place in the Bunnings Warehouse National Provincial Championships, with one more game to play next weekend against Auckland.

Saturday’s sunny fresh afternoon attracted a large crowd of fans, with the NPC game kicking off at 2.05pm in front of packed stands of supporters.

The VIP viewing area also included the winning ticket holders who entered the draw to watch the action from beside the Coastguard patrol boat.

Sponsors and supporters packed the stands on Saturday at Tauranga Domain for the Bay of Plenty Steamers game against Northland. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby
The home side worked hard to gain every point against a strong Northland side, with both teams providing plenty of rugby excitement for the crowd.

The Steamers are due to play Auckland next Sunday at 4.35pm at Eden Park, Auckland.

Sponsors and supporters packed the stands on Saturday at Tauranga Domain for the Bay of Plenty Steamers game against Northland. Photo: Bay of Plenty Rugby.
The quarter finals of the 2024 Bunnings NPC Draw will be held from October 11-13, with the semi-finals from October 18-20, and the finals from October 25-26.

The Bay of Plenty U18 Girls team played North Harbour U18 Girls at Rugby Park in Waiuku on Saturday with kick-off at noon, while Bay of Plenty U18 Boys played Auckland U18 Boys at 2pm at the Waiuku Rugby Club.

The Bay of Plenty U16 Girls and Boys Squads took part in the 2024 Northern Regions U16s Tournament in Te Awamutu on Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29.

