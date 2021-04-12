BOP regional council investigating groundwater contamination near marae in Mount Maunganui

The intersection of Hewletts Rd and Totara St in the Mount Maunganui Industrial area. Photo / File

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council is investigating reports PFAS compounds have been recorded in groundwater in Mount Maunganui's industrial area.

The per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been recorded near Taiaho Place - home to Whareroa Marae and a small residential community.

PFAS are a large group of manufactured compounds that have industrial and consumer applications.

The regional council, Toi Moana, said in a statement it was made aware of the contamination after receiving a consent application where PFAS was identified as part of the supporting contaminated land assessment.

Further sampling was being taken to establish the extent of the contamination and whether or not it has impacted the surrounding environment.

The Tauranga City Council has confirmed there is no risk to the Mount Maunganui drinking water supply and was supporting the investigation so it could be completed as quickly as possible.

The regional council expected it would take four weeks to get initial investigation results and will continue to work closely with the Whareroa community and keep residents informed of progress.

General manager of regulatory services Sarah Omundsen said this was part of a complex situation within the Mount Maunganui industrial area, which has been decades in the making.

Omundsen said the regional council is acting quickly to gain a full picture while seeking advice from Toi Te Ora Public Health, working with Tauranga City Council and keeping the Whareroa community up to date.

PFAS

PFAS (per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) are a large group of manufactured compounds that have industrial and consumer applications. There are more than 3000 such substances, grouped in various subclasses.

PFAS is an acronym for per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances. Some of these substances – such as PFOS (perfluoroocane sulfonate) and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) - are of concern, but levels of contamination in New Zealand are expected to be low compared to other countries.

Source: Ministry for the Environment