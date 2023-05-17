Book review: The Lighthouse by Christopher Parker

Christopher Parker, author of The Lighthouse, pictured at the book's launch in Waihī.

Something strange is happening in Seabrook. The town’s lighthouse – dormant for over thirty years and famously haunted – has inexplicably started shining, and its mysterious glow is sparking feverish gossip throughout the spooked community.

Amy Tucker is only visiting for the night and has no plans to get caught up in the hysteria, but that changes when she meets Ryan, the loyal, hard-working son of a ranch owner who lives on the outskirts of town. Their chance encounter turns into an unforgettable weekend, and against the backdrop of the lighthouse-obsessed town, the two of them forge a deep connection, opening their hearts, baring their souls and revealing secrets long kept hidden.

But as they grow closer, and as the lighthouse glows ever brighter, a startling discovery about Ryan leaves Amy questioning everything she thought she knew. To uncover the truth about her new friend, Amy will need to enter Seabrook’s ominous tower, where waiting inside, she will not only find the reason why fate has brought them together… but a shocking secret that will change the course of their lives forever.

Christopher Parker is the author of The Lighthouse, a best-selling debut novel about a young girl’s experience with grief and her journey to the mysterious town of Seabrook, where she encounters a rundown building by the edge of the sea and a secret that will change her life.

The book is flying off the shelves.

Having loved writing stories growing up, it was a walk along Takapuna Beach and a chance glimpse of a distant lighthouse that made Parker want to revisit his childhood passion and try his hand at producing a novel.

Parker recently launched The Lighthouse at Waihī Paper Plus after his mother, who lives in the town, asked the staff if they would like to stock the book.

“Since doing that last week, my book has been one of the top-three best-selling books, alongside the new Lucinda Riley book and the King James Bible!” Parker said.

He added that his mother was “planning to head over to Thames and knock on the doors of more stores in the area to see if they’d like to stock it”.

You can buy The Lighthouse online at:

https://www.paperplus.co.nz/shop/books/fiction/contemporary/the-lighthouse-838984

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09B5DZJH8/



