Bloom in the Bay: Lots going on at Garden & Art Festival HQ

Kim Westerskov. Photo / Supplied

Imagine your working life involving experiences like being cuddled by a whale or attacked by an octopus.

So it is for multi-award-winning photographer, writer and teacher Kim Westerskov.

Westerskov will speak about such adventures in photography and life – and other things like sharks, icebergs, the plant world, and surviving the "perfect storm" – at the BOP Garden & Art Festival's Bloom in the Bay event.

Westerskov has a PhD in marine sciences, an array of prestigious BBC wildlife photography awards, and is the author and photographic illustrator of 18 books.

The Tauranga man is one of an impressive line-up of speakers covering a host of fascinating topics at Bloom in the Bay, during the November 17 to 20 BOP Garden & Art Festival.

Bloom in the Bay will be held at the festival hub at Tauranga Racecourse from 9.30am to 6pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 9.30am to 3pm on Sunday.

Sponsored by Craigs Investment Partners, Bloom in the Bay is free for festival pass holders, and only $5 for others. It's child-friendly, and kids under 14 are free.

Other speakers include Marion Murphy, an artist specialising in the ancient art form of decoupage; Carol Long, who will share her knowledge and passion for parks and wildlife; Ruud Kleinpaste, who will talk about – among other things – pollinators and garden pests, predators and parasites; and Shontelle from Sweetpea & Jasmine who will demonstrate her floral art skills (some of them Christmas focused.)

The speakers' corner will also incorporate wisdoms shared by the Envirohub team with seed bomb and cress head workshops as well as a furoshiki demonstration; and Geoff Canham and Fiona Lavin on creating a greener, healthier, wilder, more resilient region.

Luke Judd from Predator Free BOP will speak about his organisation's goal to get a trap in every fifth backyard in the district and why that's important.

Skills Update horticulture tutor Emma Cole – with her background in botany, floristry and horticulture – will be on hand to provide a microlesson on microgreens.

As well as listening to inspirational speakers, Bloom in the Bay will also offer music to the ears.

Liam Ryan from The Narcs will be playing in his newly formed three-piece jazz band called Lucky Strike.

Liam will be on piano, joined by Leith Milson on double base and Simon Graham on drums. The line-up will include some jazz standards as well as a few of Liam's originals.

Other performing musicians are Wild Lanes; Kokimo; Trevor Braunias and Jill Leighton; and six-piece afro beat funk jazz band, Afrolites.

Festival director Marc Anderson says the musical line-up includes a "wonderful" mix of seasoned professionals and some young, up-and-coming ones.

The latter includes Unit 51 from Tauranga Boys' College, and Catie and Ellie from Mt Maunganui College.

On-stage entertainment will also include performances by The W Dance Company, and the Tivaevae Polynesian Group.

Sure to draw the crowds is Envirohub's wearable arts fashion show and competition - a Sustainable Art Challenge with wearable arts and second-hand fashion categories. Participants include those aged under 16 – the idea being that the next generation of fashion designers will inspire others.

The exact timing of performances and speakers' presentations can be found on the festival website. Visit www.gardenandartfestival.co.nz under the Bloom in the Bay tab.

In addition to listening to speakers and music, there will be plenty to see. On offer will be garden and art and flower displays, children's activities, live demonstrations, food stalls, and a garden bar.

And, in something new to Bloom in the Bay, there will be garden and outdoor-related trade stalls, plus seven various tiny houses (supplied by Freedom Cabins NZ) with artists working within.

"Bloom in the Bay is wonderfully festive and has a great family-friendly vibe. It's a place to come and relax, soak up the atmosphere, have a bite to eat, something to drink and sit back, take it all in and enjoy," Anderson says.

Meanwhile, tickets are still available to the biennial festival, sponsored by Bayleys.

Tickets to the festival's various offerings can be bought from Palmers Bethlehem (the festival's returning garden and art trail sponsor), Decor Garden World, i-Site Tauranga, Pacifica Home and Garden Store, Te Puke Florists, KatchKatikati Information Centre, Eventfinda (service fees may apply), or at www.gardenandartfestival.co.nz.

Tickets are $40 for one day, and $65 for multiple days.

- Supplied copy