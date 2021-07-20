Bledisloe Holiday Park campers gather 2500 signature in hope of saving camping spots

The Little Waihī holiday park is situated just over the hill from Maketū and looks east to Pukehina Beach. Photo / NZME

The Little Waihī holiday park is situated just over the hill from Maketū and looks east to Pukehina Beach. Photo / NZME

More than 2500 people have signed a petition to save camping spots at a Bay of Plenty holiday park after its board revealed that campers had until January to remove all permanent caravans and annexes.

Some camping sites at the Bledisloe Holiday Park in Little Waihī dated back several generations.

The current lessees had operated the campsite for close to 20 years but were preparing to retire.

The Bledisloe Park Board said in a letter to campers dated July 2: ''The removal of any item covering a site between each booking (which can be no more than 50 days under the regulations) means that any caravans, buses or other structures that rest on a site must be removed after each stay.''

''The Bledisloe Park Board is obliged to ensure that all regulations and terms of the lease are complied with before we approve the sale of the Lease to new owners.''

However, an industry expert said the reference to 50 days in the regulations applied to the occupancy of structures.

Rotorua woman Ann Wattam, who camps at the Bledisloe Holiday Park throughout the year and others like her, were called to a meeting on July 3, telling them to remove "permanent camping structures".

An online petition has more than 2500 signatures.

"None of us stay there for 50 days at a time, but we pay to have our caravans and annexes in storage there on the site," she said.

"We did ask the question why, but it went round and round in circles and we never got any answers."

Ann Wattam has been visiting Bledisloe Holiday Park for years in her permanent caravan and annex. Photo / Andrew Warner

Wattam said she was concerned the campground would not survive without the income from the permanent site holders.

"We live in Rotorua and if you want a bit of peace and quiet it's quite good to just say on a Thursday night, 'let's go to the beach for a couple of days'.

"A lot of us can't afford the big money that motels and hotels are asking us to pay."

Wattam said she believed there would be more changes coming.

Petition creator and fifth-generation camp goer Clinton Rolleston said he was devastated.

It was not financially viable for Rolleston to remove the structure his grandparents had established. He said the caravan would crumble if it was towed and a lifetime of memories would be destroyed.

"It really is a home away from home. In fact, I feel just [as much] at home there as I do at 'home'. It's my happy place.

"Financially, wouldn't it be a good thing to have those permanent there paying in the off-peak season? It seems like a smarter idea."

Generations of families have been going to the Bledisloe Holiday Park, in Little Waihī. Photo / NZME

Chris Painter had visited the park since she was eight. Now almost 70, Painter said she was speaking on behalf of the three generations before her.

"For many families and retirees, a permanent site set-up is the only affordable way for owners or families to enjoy a holiday with family and friends any time during the year."

Holiday Parks Association chief executive Fergus Brown. Photo / NZME

Bledisloe Park is part of the Holiday Parks Association of New Zealand. Chief executive Fergus Brown confirmed temporary living spaces were allowed on camping grounds as covered in the camping ground regulations 1985.

"I cannot understand why the board would want to have structures moved.

"The regulations clearly state a temporary living space can be 'occupied' for periods not exceeding 50 days.

"All holiday parks that I am aware of operate under these regulations and do not have temporary living spaces moved every 50 days. This would be untenable for camping grounds."

Bledisloe Park board member and Western Bay of Plenty District Council mayor Garry Webber told NZME the board had been working in relation to the regulations.

"The Bledisloe Park Board has been working with the current leasee for several years about some of the arrangements on Bledisloe Park."

Webber declined to comment further on the matter.

Other board members were also approached for comment.

A spokesperson issued the same statement as Webber and stated it was not to be attributed to any member of the board.

"The Bledisloe Park Board has been working with the park leesee for a number of years about activities at the park to bring operations in line with the terms of the lease and relevant regulations.

"We are unable to provide any further comment at this time."