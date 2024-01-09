Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Best of Premium 2023: New Zealand state highway pothole plague revealed: The regions with most potholes since 2018

Luke Kirkness
By
7 mins to read
Chris Hipkins touches down in China, what’s on his agenda and when he’ll meet the President, New Zealand’s pothole plague revealed as motorists complain about the state of our roads and local state of emergency lifts for Tairawhiti but what a fresh weather system will bring this week. Video / NZ Herald / Mt Ruapehu / NIWA

It has been another busy and interesting year in our region. We revisit some of our most popular premium stories from 2023. Originally published on June 26.

More than 211,000 potholes have been reported

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times