Hannah Gross suffered a traumatic injury as a child. Now she has proof that she suffers from brain damage.

Video is an important part of how the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post tell stories that matter in informative and engaging ways.

From health battles and Hairy Maclary to rising lakes and a ‘perfect storm’, visual journalists Alex Cairns and Andrew Warner each selected their top five videos of 2023.

Alex Cairns’ top videos of 2023

Mum’s $70k dream for son left disabled after choking on apple at daycare

How to talk about death: Former hospice nurse’s advice on facing ‘the inevitable’

A black mark on her brain: Scan after concussion changes teacher’s life ‘overnight’

‘Life-changing’: Woman’s 40-year journey to unlock the mysteries of her damaged brain

‘It was all an accident’: Dame Lynley Dodd on how Hairy Maclary was born

Andrew Warner’s top videos of 2023

‘The water just goes up’: The lakeside community being slowly swallowed

From heaven to hell and back again: Rebuilding a forgotten timber town

Dairy’s ‘perfect storm’: Farmers steeling for downturn say pain will be widespread

He thought it was the flu. Now he uses a wheelchair

