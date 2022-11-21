Beach Hop hits Whangamata this weekend

Whangamata is abuzz with classic cars in anticipation of this week's Repco Beach Hop.

The excitement for this year’s Repco Beach Hop has reached fever pitch with events due to kick off on Wednesday, November 23, in Waihi.

The Go Waihi Warm Up Party gets the engines running for participants and fans of the annual event, which celebrates classic cars, rock and roll and all things 50s and 60s.

The Repco Beach Hop lit up Whangamata last year.

After kicking off in Waihi, drivers and fans return to Thames on Thursday, November 24, for the Repco Power Cruise. Later on, the Whangamata Club becomes Beach Hop Central hosting the Nostalgia Quiz Night, and the Club Classic Comedy Show (R18) is on at the Repco Garage.

The Castrol Edge Thundercruise to Onemana Beach follows on Friday, before the main event in Whangamata on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th for the Classic Cover Nostalgia Fair.

The event is the biggest of its kind in New Zealand, and organiser Noddy Watts has said “there are many events each day and night so we encourage people to buy a $5 Festival Programme from around Whangamata which will also give them a chance to win a 1968 Ford F100 pickup truck, $10,000 cash or a brand-new Harley-Davidson.”































































