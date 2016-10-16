Bay's billion-dollar building boom

The value of building projects in the Bay is expected to reach $1 billion this year as the region basks in a record-breaking construction boom.
Almost $800 million in consents were issued in Tauranga and the Western Bay for the nine months to the end of September, shattering by nearly 30 per cent last year's record for the same period of $600m.
"We have a very good chance of reaching a total of $1 billion for the year," Priority One interim chief executive Greg Simmonds told the Bay of Plenty Times.
Mr Simmonds said the region was on track to hit the billion-dollar mark if similar values of consents are issued for the rest of the year compared to what was issued in October, November and December last year.
The value of commercial consents issued by Tauranga City Council jumped from about $80m in 2007 to $200m last year, and already this year, the council has issued commercial consents worth a total of more than $160m.
The latest high-value project is a $3.2m factory and coolstore development at Tauriko Business Estate.
Mr Bridges said confidence in the local economy was high, perhaps the highest it's been, and the figures proved there was a boom.
"When you combine it with kiwifruit, it makes it pretty clear why we're probably sitting on the strongest regional economy in New Zealand."
The boom also differed from past growth spurts, which had been cyclical and up-and-down.
"This seems like it's going to be with us for some time to come because it's based on a number of other sectors in the local economy going well, and also very strong population growth."
Western Bay of Plenty District Council issued consents worth $209m in the nine months to the end of September -- an 81 per cent jump from 2015.
The council's outgoing mayor, Ross Paterson, said the high number of consents reflected an influx of city dwellers taking advantage of high property prices to cash up and move to coastal locations such as Katikati and Omokoroa.
"They want an environment that they are in touch with - close to the ocean beach, close to the bush [and] all that sort of social rewarding stuff."
Mr Paterson said the figures showed the outlying regions around Tauranga have fully emerged from the stagnating effects of the global financial crisis, while growth in the kiwifruit crop was fuelling demand for more packhouses, coolstores and worker accommodation.
"That's part of the driver, that vibrant industry, now that we've moved through PSA."