Michael Pickens, 54, battles with Hayden Guptill during early heat race action at Baypark Speedway on Saturday night. Photo / The Write Angle

As a prelude to a massive fireworks display, Sprint Car racers had their front wheels launching skyward at Baypark Speedway on Saturday night.

An enthusiastic crowd of over 8500 fans was treated to a thrilling 25-lap Bay Super Bowl feature race that ran from a first lap restart to the chequered flag without cautions, as Daniel Thomas continued as the early-season pace-setter.

Thomas had made a fast getaway on the first green flag of the main event, but the field had to regroup for a second attempt, with a spun car slowing the field.

The second time around, Thomas' car hiked a big wheel stand and Rodney Wood seized the early lead. Thomas' chance came in lapped traffic on lap nine, when he made an inside pass on Wood and drove away to a clear win.

"It's a track that had some character. It was grippy and fast," said Thomas.

"My first start was good, but I had a couple of wheel stands on the second one, and that left me with a bit of work to do."

Once again, Thomas put his speed down to the car in which he feels comfortable.

"Our car was so good I could run anywhere on the track, and that helped me getting through the traffic."

Daniel Thomas has made an impressive start to the season with back-to-back wins at Baypark Speedway. Photo / The Write Angle

Wood ran in the second spot until he was passed by Dean Brindle with six laps remaining. It was Brindle's first outing of the season with a new KRC chassis, and he moved forward after battling with Jamie McDonald and Ryan O'Connor.

"It needs a little fine-tuning. I think we were off a little with our tyre choice, but we're close, and I'm happy," said Brindle.

"You had to be up on the wheel. The battles between Jamie and I, and then with Rodney, were fun. I enjoy that sort of thing - we raced each other hard, but respectfully."

Wood finished third ahead of O'Connor, McDonald and James Dahm.

Nine-time New Zealand champion Michael Pickens had experimented with the weight distribution in his car at the opening meeting, but returned to a proven set-up and found the pace he needed to run at the front of the Midget Car field.

Pickens said he enjoyed the fast track and the atmosphere of the night.

"The track is night-and-day different from what it was like before, and this is the biggest crowd I've seen here," said Pickens.

The 20-lapper was interrupted by two spectacular rollovers amid the chasing pack as Pickens was chased home by opening night winner Brad Mosen and Peter Hunnibel.

Kerry Remnant had missed the Labour weekend opening night while waiting for engine parts, but he was immediately on the pace and made a clean sweep of the three-race Super Stock format. Dylan Towler and Ross Ashby completed the podium.

Bryan Fraser came close to sweeping the Youth Mini Stock races with two wins, and he was closing on leader Caleb Stanaway when the third race was declared one lap early.

The next event at Baypark Speedway is the Bay Circuit of Dreams on Saturday, November 19.