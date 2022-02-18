Simon Anderson and Realty Group Limited executive assistant Kristin Bainbridge. Photo / Supplied

Simon Anderson is fiercely competitive. He has held various high-profile roles in banking and was the chief executive for the largest real estate company in the Bay of Plenty. He has fought cancer and won. Now, in the prime of his life, the 58-year-old is farewelling a career that's in his blood and put him at the top of his game. Zoe Hunter reports on why he resigned and what's next.

Sitting in a bustling Tauranga cafe sipping a flat white, Simon Anderson scrolls through his phone.

"Look at this," he says, as he stretches his phone across the coffee table and points to an email from a longtime colleague.

It's a message of gratitude and well wishes - a farewell to a great boss, mentor and friend.

"I think it's really hit me now," Anderson, 58, says as he starts to tear up.

The managing director of the Realty Group Limited, which operates Eves and Bayleys, has resigned despite his boss, Bruce Cameron, trying his best to convince him otherwise.

Messages have been flowing into his inbox.

There are many reasons why he has decided to bow out of his 20-year career.

Anderson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, aged 55. But it's not because of his health.

"Nope, I'm 100 per cent," he says with his head held high.

"I feel like it's the right time for me after 20 years.

"Certainly going through that with my health. I have lost a couple of mates and it has made me think more about my stage of life and the quality that I want out of life now.

"I think about now what I have got left and what I can give. ..

"I know the role needs a high level of energy. Our company is in great heart and has really strong leadership across the group. It just seems right."

As one of the messages he got this week said: "It's not a funeral, it's just farewell."

"Real estate is quite addictive," Anderson says.

"Once you get real estate in your blood, it's in your blood."

Simon Anderson pictured with his three daughters. Photo / Supplied

His career in real estate started in February 2002.

Anderson was working in rural banking at the time, with eyes on the national manager role for BNZ.

He was at his desk when friend and colleague Richard Cashmore phoned and said: "Simon, we have to catch up."

"I thought he wanted to buy a farm because I was in rural banking. I went there with my briefcase and he said: 'Sit down, this is about you not about me'."

Cashmore, the managing director of Realty Group which operated Eves and Bayleys, wanted Anderson to join real estate in the Bayleys Country division.

"I said, 'Nah I don't want to go to real estate. I have my career in banking'."

Cashmore came back to Anderson a few times and encouraged him to travel to Auckland with him to meet some of the Bayleys team.

"I was impressed with just how much fun they had.

"I went back to banking and thought: 'No one in banking had this much energy'. So I made my decision and went into real estate in 2002.

"Everyone said to me: 'You're mad'."

With that, he moved from the bank to head up the Bayleys Country Bay of Plenty team with good friend and colleague Dickie Burman.

"From there we built it to what it is today."

He spent 15 years leading Bayleys Country Bay of Plenty/Waikato and was national Bayleys Country manager for three years.

In 2016, Realty Group Limited chief executive Ross Stanway signalled his resignation after 10 years. Anderson put his hand up.

He was interviewed again by Cashmore, who gave him the job on the spot.

"Being appointed chief executive of the Realty Group was pretty big for me and my family."

In 2019, after needing a few months off to deal with the Big C, Anderson returned as managing director.

Simon and his dog Beau. Photo / Supplied

But after 20 years of dedicating his life to real estate, it's now time for Anderson to hang up his suit and tie.

He plans to continue mentoring a few managers and salespeople but "outside of that I will just see what happens".

He now has time - time to spend with his three daughters, time to travel, and time to reflect.

The last 20 years have been tough, full-on, competitive, fulfilling.

But Anderson says he has really cared - for the people and the company.

"I am fiercely competitive but I am also very protective of my people.

"I hope one thing I leave behind is that people knew I really cared for them and for the company.

"In this role, I feel people have seen that and appreciate my willingness to go into battle for them as long as they are in my team.

"Family, people and the community are our greatest assets. Care for them and you will do okay."

Realty Group chairman Bruce Cameron said Anderson's contribution to the growth and success of the company has been "immense".

"He leaves the company in exceptionally strong heart. Simon's impact across the wider group and on all of us, has been incredibly positive and whilst he will be sorely missed, we wish him all the very best in his future endeavours."

Simon and Sir Bob Charles. Photo / Supplied

Quick-fire questions with Simon Anderson

First home you bought

The first home I bought was on Exmouth St in Invercargill. It was the worst house on the best street. I spent every hour painting, papering, scraping down and sold it after three years. I was age 33 at the time.

First home you sold in real estate

I was in the business for seven months. They had this property out on State Highway 2.

The owner was an ex All-Black. I'll never forget it.

We put a sign up and an ad in the paper but there was no one coming.

I said let's change the ad to ex-All-Black retires again. We got a deal on it and we sold it.

Biggest idols

My main idol has been my late dad John for his work absolute work ethic.

Richard Cashmore for his appointment of me.

Dickie Burman who has been a good colleague and friend.

Colin Martin for his old-school approach to life and understanding people and how things work. He has been a bit of a guide in my real estate career.

Five things we might not know about Anderson

- Has fought in a charity boxing match

- Has dived in the Philippines

- Is a good darts player

- Inaugural winner of the Uden Cup at St Thomas More primary school. This is the school's service award.

- Although he coached girls' hockey at primary and secondary levels, he has never played one game.

Beer or wine?

Speights

Favourite film?

The Shawshank Redemption

Netflix. Currently watching Manifest with my daughter.

Favourite food?

Japanese food. Ramen.

Mum's corn beef, mustard sauce, carrots and mashed potatoes.

Favourite colour:

Blue

How do you drink your coffee?

Depends how I feel. Black sometimes, or a flat white.

Car you drive:

Ford Ranger

First car:

Ford Cortina

Advice to aspiring agents?

Listen more than you talk. Two ears, one mouth.

Look to the best in your market for advice/support

Join a company with market share, good support and training systems and a manager you can relate to.

Think big, work hard, remain humble.