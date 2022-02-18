Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Bayleys and Eves real estate boss Simon Anderson steps down

7 minutes to read
Simon Anderson and Realty Group Limited executive assistant Kristin Bainbridge. Photo / Supplied

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Simon Anderson is fiercely competitive. He has held various high-profile roles in banking and was the chief executive for the largest real estate company in the Bay of Plenty. He has fought cancer and won.

