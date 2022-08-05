Six beams will be installed across the fourth and final span of the Bayfair flyover, connecting the existing bridge deck with the abutment north of the Bayfair roundabout. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

The fourth and final set of beams for the new Bayfair flyover will be craned into place as part of the Bay Link project next week.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager infrastructure delivery, Jo Wilton, said there had been a lot of changes on the project in the past few months.

"We're really starting to see the change in landscape and how the finished road will look.

"The project team are really excited to see this final set of beams go up, as it's been an enormous undertaking, from the ground conditions to the re-design, and now to see it all coming together is a huge milestone for the team and the project."

The set of six beams spans the walking and cycling underpass connecting the pier where the existing bridge deck ends with the adjacent abutment north of the Bayfair roundabout.

People could expect overnight lane closures, a partial closure of the roundabout and signposted detours in the area while this work was underway.

Lane closures and detours will be in place from 7pm on August 12 until 7am August 13.

The concrete beams, locally manufactured in Te Puke and each 28m long and weighing up to 54 tonnes, will be lifted into place with the help of a 300-tonne crane positioned immediately north of the Bayfair roundabout.

While this significant piece of work involves extensive planning and staging, only minimal delays are expected as it will all be undertaken at night, Waka Kotahi NZTA said.

Following placement of the beams, reinforcing steel will be tied on top of the new bridge span before the concrete deck for this span is poured.

Once the Bayfair flyover is complete, similar to the Hewletts Rd flyover, there will be a lane in each direction, separating heavy vehicles heading to the port from local traffic.

In addition to the flyover lanes, there will be two ground-level lanes either side of the flyover for local traffic.

The new flyover, which will take State Highway 2 traffic over the Bayfair roundabout, is expected to open in autumn 2023.

There will be lane closures on all approaches to the Bayfair roundabout.

Changes for people walking and cycling

Traffic controllers will be positioned at each end of the underpass to temporarily halt people walking and cycling when beams are being installed overhead.

Although underpass usage is at its lowest overnight, people walking and cycling through the underpass between 7pm and 7am the next morning should expect delays on this route.

Despite the short delays, pedestrians and cyclists are reminded that the underpass remains the safest option to cross SH2 in this location.

Please expect delays and follow the directions provided on temporary traffic management signage.

If this work is impacted by weather or other unforeseen issues, it will be carried out on the next available night.