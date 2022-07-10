Tauranga Harbour Bridge. Photo / John Borren

With all that's going on in the world today and our busy lives, here are some things that you might want to have on your radar that you might have missed.

Term 2 school holidays begin

School holidays after the second term of the year begin today. School students will return for the start of term 3 on July 25 and run through until September 30.

Local body elections

Candidate nominations open from Friday until noon on August 12. Election day this year is on October 8 for local governments except for Tauranga City Council. Its next local body election is scheduled for July 2024. It comes after the requirement to publish personal details in election advertising has been removed for people wanting to stand in local government elections. Associate Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty took the Local Electoral (Advertising) Amendment Bill through its final stages in Parliament on June 28 and came into effect on July 1.

Tauranga Harbour Bridge repairs

The Tauranga Harbour Bridge (SH2) will be reduced to one lane for road users heading towards Tauranga from 6pm until 5am until July 31. The two westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane to enable scaffolding to be erected and inspections and repairs to be carried out under the bridge.

Statistics New Zealand releases

Electronic card transactions for June 2022 are released today. Tomorrow, international migration and international travel for May 2022 stats will be released. On Wednesday, the food price index and rental price indexes for June 2022 will be released. And on Thursday, employment indicators: weekly as at July 11 will be released.