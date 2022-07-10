Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty: What you need to know about this week

2 minutes to read
Tauranga Harbour Bridge. Photo / John Borren

Tauranga Harbour Bridge. Photo / John Borren

Bay of Plenty Times

With all that's going on in the world today and our busy lives, here are some things that you might want to have on your radar that you might have missed.

Term 2 school holidays

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.