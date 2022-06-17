Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty whale watch: Now is a good time to see whales, dolphins and seals

4 minutes to read
A humpback whale cruising past Mount Maunganui. Photo / Nathan Pettigrew

A humpback whale cruising past Mount Maunganui. Photo / Nathan Pettigrew

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Ever wanted to see the tail of a whale? Or see sea spray spouting from its blowhole? Now could be your chance.

But advocates have warned animal admirers to keep their distance from the "precious

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.