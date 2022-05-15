Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty welcomes Government's international primary students U-turn

5 minutes to read
Bay of Plenty principals are relieved there will be no restrictions placed on the enrolment of primary-aged international students. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty principals are relieved there will be no restrictions placed on the enrolment of primary-aged international students. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Bay of Plenty school leaders are delighted plans to ban enrolment of fee-paying international students under Year 9 will not go ahead.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement at an international education conference in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.