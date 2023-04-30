An atmospheric river is set to unpack a torrid week of wet weather on Auckland and surrounding regions. Video / NZ Herald

More than a month of rain could fall in 36 hours in the Bay of Plenty west of Kawerau, including Rotorua, as a sub-tropical storm moves through the country, bringing with it a week of wet weather.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the region and Metservice warns up to 220mm of rain is expected - more than the historical April average for Tauranga (156.5mm) or Rotorua (123.1mm).

Peak rainfall could reach 25mm/h and cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, surface flooding, slips and hazardous driving conditions.

The orange warning, issued this morning, started at 2pm today and is set to remain until 2am Tuesday. An orange heavy rain warning for Coromandel is in place until 5pm Monday.

Metservice has also issued two heavy rain watches for the eastern Bay of Plenty region from Monday afternoon.

Metservice has issued heavy rain warnings for Coromandel and Bay of Plenty from Te Puke westward.

These applied to the ranges east of Te Kaha and Gisborne north of Tokomaru Bay from Monday 1pm to Tuesday 11pm, and to the region between Kawerau and Te Kaha from 3pm Monday to 8am Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

A strong wind watch was issued for the Coromandel Peninsula and eastern Waikato near the Coromandel and Kaimai ranges from 9am Sunday to 3am Monday, with east to northeast winds potentially approaching severe gales in exposed places.

The wet and wild active front has been edging its way down the upper North Island and brought heavy downpours on Northland on Sunday.

Heavy rain is developing today and into tomorrow for parts of the North Island.



Our river modelling is showing that rivers will respond rapidly to this heavy rain.



The 2️⃣nd animation shows river level forecasts



🔵 & 🟣 indicate very unusually high river flows! pic.twitter.com/96JWg4I7lt — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 30, 2023

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence and Rotorua Lakes Council have posted reminders about the weather warnings on their social media channels, encouraging residents to stay informed of the developing situation.

Metservice has rain forecast for Tauranga and Rotorua for every day this week until Saturday.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) says the low will cause an “atmospheric river” that will stick around for the week, “waxing and waning in intensity as it funnels moisture” from the tropics to New Zealand.

Niwa also says its modelling shows North Island rivers will “respond rapidly” in the heavy rain as the sub-tropical storm moves across the country.