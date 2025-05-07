Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel. Photo / Alex Burton

Periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Peninsula.

Severe gales are also expected for parts of the country, the MetService has warned in its latest weather update.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the region as an “active front preceded by heavy rain and gale northwesterlies is expected to move northwards over the South Island during Thursday and Friday morning”.

“Another active front preceded by gale northeasterlies is expected to move over the upper North Island during Friday,” MetService said.

“Heavy rain warnings and strong wind watches are in force.”