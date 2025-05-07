Advertisement
Bay of Plenty weather: Heavy rain watch, possible thunderstorms coming

SunLive
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel. Photo / Alex Burton

Periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Peninsula.

Severe gales are also expected for parts of the country, the MetService has warned in its latest weather update.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the region as an “active front preceded by heavy rain and gale northwesterlies is expected to move northwards over the South Island during Thursday and Friday morning”.

“Another active front preceded by gale northeasterlies is expected to move over the upper North Island during Friday,” MetService said.

“Heavy rain warnings and strong wind watches are in force.”

People are urged to clear their guttering and drains in preparation for the heavy rain later today.

Heavy rain watch

Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne including the Kaimai Range.

Period: 12 hours from 8am to 8pm, Friday May 9.

Forecast: Periods of heavy rain, with thunderstorms possible. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria and possibly exceed them about isolated areas, especially in localised downpours. High chance of upgrading to a warning.

Impact: Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions possible.

Action: Clear your drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain. Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously.

Waikato excluding the Kaimai Range, also Waitomo, Taumarunui and Taupō.

Period: 12 hours from 8am to 8pm, Friday May 9.

Forecast: Periods of heavy rain, with thunderstorms possible. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria and possibly exceed them about isolated areas. Moderate chance of upgrading to a warning.

