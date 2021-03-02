Bay of Plenty weather: Heavy rain on the way

Heavy rain, thunder and lightning are all possibilities for Bay of Plenty this week.

MetService has a heavy rain watch in place for Bay of Plenty east of Ōpōtiki.

In a statement, MetService said a front, preceded by a humid and unstable northwesterly flow, moves northeastwards over the South Island this afternoon then slowly eastwards over the North Island during Thursday.

A period of heavy rain is likely for northern and western regions ahead of the front,

with thunderstorms and localised downpours also possible in some places.

The forecast for Rotorua today is for showers, especially from afternoon when some could be heavy with possible thunderstorms and hail. The forecasted high is 22C and the low 15C.

Tomorrow, Rotorua residents can expect rain developing in the morning, heavy and possibly thundery, easing in the evening as northwesterlies turn southwest. The predicted high is 20C and the low 11C.

Meanwhile in Tauranga, today's forecast is for a few showers, especially in the afternoon when some could be heavy and thundery with hail.

The predicted high is 25C and the low 18C.

Tomorrow in Tauranga the forecast is for rain developing in the morning, heavy and possibly thundery, easing in the evening as northwesterlies turn southwest.

The forecasted high is 23C and the low 14C.

Heavy Rain Watch

Area:

Bay of Plenty east of Ōpōtiki and the ranges of Gisborne.

Valid:

12 hours from 10am to 10pm Thursday.

Forecast:

A period of heavy rain, with thunderstorms and localised

downpours possible. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.