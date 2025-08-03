The average cost for Western Bay has consistently been higher than Tauranga since the research began, with the difference ranging from about $6 to $27.
SocialLink research advisor Liz Stewart said supermarkets, grocery outlets and butchers in smaller towns and cities were expected to be affected by higher transport delivery costs and smaller customer bases.
“Customers are facing higher prices because of a lack of choice.”
SocialLink found the limited availability of low-cost “home brand” products in towns such as Te Puke and Katikati left consumers no choice but to buy more expensive substitutes.
Stewart said prices of items such as dairy products were still high and affecting people’s choices.
The Grocery Supplier Cost Index for June showed a 2.1% increase, compared to a year earlier, with costs rising across all departments, said Infometrics chief executive and principal economist Brad Olsen.
“Higher international food and export prices for items like dairy products are contributing to domestic costs [increasing] too.”
Woolworths New Zealand said New Zealanders were facing cost-of-living pressures, and great value was essential for customers.
“Buying seasonally is a great way to save.”
David Stewart, the owner of the Fresh Market Greengrocer in Gate Pā, Tauranga, said people should buy produce that is in season and what’s on special to avoid high prices.
Stewart said it was frustrating from his point of view and for other growers because the price of produce was actually “very, very reasonable” compared to what it should be.