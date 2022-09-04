Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty travel agents say pent-up demand for overseas holidays is keeping them busy

Laura Smith
By
6 mins to read
Helloworld Travel Rotorua owner Deborah Kay's views on how business has been booming since the border opening.

Helloworld Travel Rotorua owner Deborah Kay's views on how business has been booming since the border opening.

After two years of limited travel, Bay of Plenty travel agents are busy booking holidays, with one saying it is doing 50 a week.

But between the reduction in staff numbers while borders were closed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.