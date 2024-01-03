Alice Cotter is a builder's apprentice in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Bay of Plenty Times is looking back at the stories of 2023. Here’s what made headlines in October

October 9

From a general labourer to a gib fixer and building apprentice, Alice Cotter is just one of the about 7 per cent of those gaining qualifications in the trade who are women.

Only about 15 per cent of people in the $18.1 billion construction sector are female and while numbers are up, there are sector-wide initiatives under way aimed at further closing the gap.

Leaders say the sector wants to “do better” and more diversity could help address labour shortages.

Cotter said she decided to pursue a building career to use her “brain a bit more”, despite loving her previous jobs.

October 19

The Bay of Plenty is set for a bumper cruise ship season, with more than 100 ships scheduled to visit - providing a multimillion-dollar boost to the local economy.

The 2023-2024 season began yesterday with the arrival of the Royal Princess.

The ship sailed into the Port of Tauranga at 6.15am, with about 3600 passengers and 1350 staff on board.

The 330-metre-long British and American-owned cruise liner, operated by Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of the British-American cruise operator Carnival Corporation Ltd, is the first of 112 cruise ships scheduled to visit the Bay this summer season, which runs until April 17.

The Royal Princess docked at the Port of Tauranga on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Photo / Alex Cairns

October 27

Hospitality businesses in Tauranga’s CBD are “fuming” as 147 waterfront car parks are set to be turned into a green space.

A bar owner says closing the parking area just before summer will be “the worst thing” for businesses, and a real estate leader says the change will be the death knell for the “dying” CBD and his business might move.

Tauranga City Council says The Strand waterfront carpark is closing on Monday for the area to be transformed into a green reserve and playground. It is expected to be under construction until mid-2024.

The council says redeveloping this “prime waterfront location” is important for Tauranga CBD’s revitalisation and will be a “drawcard” for locals and visitors.

Mainstreet Tauranga chairwoman and Miss Gee’s Bar and Eatery owner Ashleigh Gee says closing The Strand waterfront carpark will have a "detrimental" impact on businesses in the CBD. Photo / Alex Cairns

October 30

Ritchie Haden is only 5 years old but he has already had 77 blood transfusions in his short life.

His father, Alex Haden, says his boy would not be alive if it were not for “lifesaving” blood donors.

Ritchie, from Tauranga, has an extremely rare form of anaemia which means he does not produce red blood cells normally.

He has had a transfusion about every four weeks since birth and Haden said he would need to continue them for the rest of his life unless the family make the “big decision” for Ritchie to have a stem cell transplant.

Haden says a transplant could potentially cure Ritchie’s condition, but it was “not without risk”. For now, the easiest option is to continue with transfusions.

Tauranga 5-year-old Ritchie Haden and his father, Alex Haden. Ritchie has so far had 77 'lifesaving' blood transfusions after being diagnosed with an extremely rare form of anaemia. Photo / Alex Cairns

October 31

An 82-year-old Tauranga retiree says his pain has doubled in the six years he has been trying to get a knee replacement and he now cannot walk more than 50 metres.

The pain in Murray Dennis’ left knee meant he had to make the “devastating” decision to quit his job and suffer a “huge” loss of income.

Dennis was first referred to Tauranga Hospital for an assessment six years ago and was elated when he was put on the elective surgery waitlist in August this year.

