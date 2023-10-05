Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Construction sector gender gap: Women are only 15 per cent of workforce but that’s changing - slowly

Carmen Hall
By
6 mins to read
Alice Cotter is doing a building apprenticeship in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Alice Cotter is doing a building apprenticeship in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

From a general labourer to a gib fixer and building apprentice, Alice Cotter is just one of the about 7 per cent of those gaining qualifications in the trade who are women.

Only about 15

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times