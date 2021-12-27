Bay of Plenty Times Year in Review: March 2021

An overjoyed crowd at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club cheer on their fellow member Peter Burling and Team New Zealand cross the finish line in today's race. Photo /George Novak

The Bay of Plenty Times is looking back at the stories of 2021. Here's what made headlines in March.

March 4

A business owner feared disruption caused by a $45m upgrade of one of the city's busiest arterial routes could be the death knell for his cafe.

In August 2020, the council successfully bid for government funding to upgrade Cameron Rd's commuting corridor, with improvements expected to help the longer-term development of the Te Papa peninsula.

A stipulation that no existing traffic lanes be lost as a result of the project sparked fears from some business owners that footpath space or car parks could be removed to make way for the improvements.

March 7

He once flew down the wing in front of thousands of screaming rugby fans, but now former All Black captain Stu Wilson is ferrying patients up and down hospital hallways.

Known as one of the greatest finishers of all time, the 66-year-old is now at home in the engine room of Tauranga Hospital.

Wilson is part of a team of 50 orderlies working across Tauranga and Whakatāne.

Yes, you read that correctly. A former All Blacks captain who represented the country during the rowdy 1970s and 1980s is an orderly.

Former All Blacks captain Stu Wilson who is now an orderly at Tauranga Hospital. Photo / George Novak

March 7

Jarryd Craven fought for hours to bring a massive 434.5kg marlin to shore. By the time the fight was over, it was past midnight.

The Tauranga angler hooked the monster marlin at about 5pm on March 6, taking more than two hours to haul it to his boat and finally get to the weigh station about midnight.

The "phenomenal" and rare feat was believed to be a new Tauranga Sport Fishing Club record and the biggest black marlin hooked at the club in nearly 60 years.

Tauranga angler Jarryd Craven caught a 434.5kg black marlin. Photo / Supplied

March 17

Tauranga homeowners were facing a proposed rates hike of 20 per cent and paying 30.5 per cent more for their water.

At a meeting Tauranga City Council commissioners approved the rates proposal - plus increases in the costs of a raft of facilities and services - as part of its draft 2021-2031 Long-term Plan.

If the plan was approved after public consultation, residential rates for median-valued properties would increase by 20 per cent or $9.16 per week.

March 17

As Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling held the nation's hopes of an America's Cup victory in his grasp, those who know him best were cheering on from his hometown.

Hundreds gathered at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club to watch what became be the final day of the regatta.

Graeme Allen was watching as a member's guest at the club, and remembered watching Burling on the water years ago.

Allen was "absolutely" proud of Burling.

"He's an icon," he said.

March 19

A decision to demolish the central library and what remains of the council's administration building in Willow St was a sign that Tauranga is "moving on" under commission rule, a CBD business representative said.

The Tauranga City Council announced its proposal to rebuild the library on the downtown Willow St site as part of an estimated $47 million new "civic amenity building".

The council also detailed a proposal to sell a collection of council-owned properties on Devonport Rd to a developer, which would construct an office building the council would lease for its staff.

March 22

A chapter closed on Tauranga's multimillion-dollar transport hub blunder with the sale of the site for $1.

Tauranga City Council confirmed that it had reached an unconditional agreement to sell the abandoned Harington St Transport Hub site.

This was sold to Waibop (Harrington) Limited, a subsidiary of the lead project contractor, Watts and Hughes Construction Group Holdings Limited.

Harington St Transport Hub. Photo / NZME

March 27

For 78-year-old Claus Ottesen, the hardest thing about leaving his Pitau Rd home would be saying goodbye to his beloved rescue cat.

The Mount Maunganui man was one of 45 elderly tenants who may be forced to move following Tauranga City Council's proposal to sell two elder housing villages, on Hinau St and Pitau Rd, on the open market.

Ottesen was unconcerned about the vagaries of the property market. But the thought of going without his four-year-old rescue cat brought him to tears.

