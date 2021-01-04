Bay of Plenty Times Year in Review: July 2020

Bella Vista homes. Photo / File

The Bay of Plenty Times is looking back at the stories of 2020. This is what made headlines in July.

July 1:

New traffic lights in one of Tauranga's worst congestion areas will get the green light this week but businesses in the area are still seeing red.

The Bay of Plenty Times can reveal the works to widen 15th Ave and install traffic lights are six months behind schedule and $250,000 over budget.

July 6:

A rise in the number of urgent protection orders being issued is being partly attributed to "hugely improved" police processes for dealing with family harm.

However, the local women's refuge says while they are crucial, the rise paints a gruesome picture of what's going on.

July 7:

A stricken ship anchored off Tauranga is set for a longer stay after poor weather delayed a divers' inspection.

Divers had planned to inspect the rudder and propeller of the Singaporean-registered vessel, Funing-9690913 today after the log carrier's engine failed at the entrance to Port of Tauranga about 12.30am yesterday.

The inspection of a ship stranded near Mount Maunganui has been delayed by the weather. Photo / Trent Sunderland

July 8:

Whareroa Marae has given the Government a 10-year deadline to get heavy industry out of Mount Maunganui.

At today's meeting, marae environment spokesman Joel Ngātuere called on the Government to take action for the sake of residents' health and wellbeing.

July 14:

Tauranga residents were in disbelief after Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller today announced he was stepping down as Leader of the Opposition - just 53 days after taking up the role.

Muller quit as the National Party's leader today, 67 days before the general election, for health reasons. However, he says he plans to remain an MP.

Todd Muller has quit his role as National leader. Photo / File

July 17:

Jemima King, one of Tauranga's "very delightful" and oldest identities, has died.

The 107-year-old died at Bayview Oceania rest home on Friday.

Her niece Norma Grice, who lives in Welcome Bay, said her aunt died peacefully at the rest home after falling asleep while having some lunch on July 10.

July 22:

The engineer at the centre of a court case resulting from the urgent evacuation of 21 Bella Vista homes says he is not to blame for signing off some of the affected properties during construction.

Rather, the local council is, he says.

Bella Vista homes. Photo / File

July 25:

As Tauranga's population swells and the city's roads continue to clog with congestion, journalist Kiri Gillespie caught the bus to and from work for four weeks to find out how feasible commuting via public transport is.

Here she documents her experiences and whether she'd do it again.

Kiri Gillespie catching the bus. Photo / File

July 28:

An elderly man who walked into a Tauranga court aided by a single metal crutch is the mastermind behind a purpose-built, large-scale cannabis operation at his home.

John Banks Price, 81, pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis, selling or supplying cannabis plant, and possession of cannabis plant for supply when he appeared in the Tauranga District Court before Judge Christopher Harding yesterday.

July 29:

After years of negotiation, a pristine and untouched beach on Matakana Island is set to be returned to Māori while remaining open to public access.

but others are concerned at the move. Kiri Gillespie was at the historic meeting, expected to have an impact for generations to come.

Ngai te Rangi kaumatua Hauata Palmer is pleased progress has been made to return Panepane Point on Matakana Island, pictured in the background, to iwi. Photo / File

July 30:

Tauranga's mayor has questioned whether the city's political leanings counted against it after a plan to build a "shovel ready" marine research facility in the middle of a reserve was blocked.

But Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage says she totally rejects the idea, saying the decision has nothing to do with the election.