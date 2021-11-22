Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal: Tauranga Foodbank's vegan parcels help feed the community

Foodbank's new vegan friendly food parcel

It can be hard to approach a foodbank for help. It can be even harder if you have dietary requirements and preferences.

So the Tauranga Community Foodbank's warehouse manager is making sure everyone can have a Christmas food parcel, no matter their dietary requirements.

Jordy Gastmeier has been vegan since childhood so she has educated the foodbank volunteers about the requirements of a vegan diet and now they cater to different diets.

The Bay of Plenty Times' six-week Christmas Appeal for the Tauranga Community Foodbank launched on November 13.

It aims to raise food and money for the foodbank ahead of Christmas and to support it into next year.

The foodbank's food parcels provide enough food for at least three days, but can include enough for at least a week.

Parcels can be made and adapted for any number of people, from individuals to large families.

The foodbank can also cater to diabetic clients.

Gastmeier said she felt like she had perfected meeting dietary requirements from her own experience.

"Luckily, we get a lot come in from the supermarkets that's gluten-free or vegan or vegetarian", she said. "We try and make them (the parcels) as complete as we can."

Gastmeier takes care to provide a balanced vegan parcel including protein and fat for a healthy diet.

These can come from beans, quinoa, buckwheat, pasta, chickpeas, avocados, alternative milks, nuts, seeds, and alternative meats.

Staples like canned tuna, eggs, milk, and frozen meat can't be included in vegan parcels, so the foodbank makes sure they have other options.

"We've got a whole freezer full of vegan alternative meats - at the moment we've got fake chicken nuggets, vege sausages, and vege patties.

"We've also got gluten-free sausages, bread, and cakes."

There are also oat, almond, and soy milk options.

Gastmeier said the foodbank always gave double potatoes and double fresh produce to vegan families to compensate for their restrictions.

She also recommended jackfruit as a tasty meat replacement in tacos.

Since coming to the foodbank last year, Gastmeier has been invaluable.

"She is fabulous," general manager Nikki Goodwin said. "The volunteers love working with her, as do I."

December food parcels include Christmas treats, both vegan and non-vegan. Extras like ham on the bone, Christmas cakes, chocolate and lollies can provide some holiday cheer.

Gastmeier said there was no reason for those in need to feel nervous about asking for help.

"It's incredible how busy we are, but I know there are so many more people out there who could use our help.

"Sometimes people who come in for the first time are embarrassed and reluctant, but we always have enough volunteers on that someone can have a chat with them. We won't just leave people outside if they're upset.

"Everyone here is lovely and non-judgmental - we're just trying to help people. Don't hesitate if you need the help."

Those who don't have transport can call the foodbank to get their parcels delivered.