Police have named the man who died following a stabbing in Waiohau near Whakatāne.

He was Jamaine Wharton, 31.

The incident happened about 2am Sunday.

A police spokesperson said police were following lines of inquiry and wanted anyone to come forward who may have witnessed the incident.

''We encourage anyone to contact us immediately with any information which can assist with this investigation.''

Contact police on 105 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.