Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty sees small rise in first-time offenders as Covid impact felt

5 minutes to read

A Bay of Plenty lawyer has seen a rise in first-time offenders post-Covid committing crimes like shoplifting and drink driving. Photo / Getty Images

Caroline Fleming
By:

Multimedia journalist

People are entering "survival mode" as they struggle with the financial impact of Covid-19, Bay of Plenty advocates say.

One Bay lawyer says the hardship caused by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns and job losses

