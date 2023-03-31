Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty rentals: Locals living in cars, garages, motorhomes

Carmen Hall
By
15 mins to read
Malcolm Stanford can't find anywhere to live, so is staying in his friends garage.

A family of seven living in a motorhome, a man living in his friend’s garage, a pregnant mother living with nine others in a three-bedroom home — these are just some of the stories of

