Bay of Plenty Regional Council climate change hui a 'coalition of the willing'

Representatives from across the Bay of Plenty gathered to start forming a climate change framework. Photo / File

Representatives from across the Bay of Plenty have gathered to start work on a plan for climate change adaptation and resilience.

A Te Puke workshop, hosted by Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council, was attended by councillors, iwi representatives and climate change experts.

Toi Moana's catchments general manager Chris Ingle said that it was a vital first step.

"It was incredible to see how much great work is already happening in this space. Modelling of climate change risks is already well-established in almost all councils and iwi authorities. We already consider climate change impacts when we consent new developments, develop flood mitigation, and prepare our RMA plans.

"This workshop was a chance to bring everyone's thinking together, on what a regional approach might look like ... Getting on the front foot in the Bay of Plenty means we'll be well-positioned as a region for when the government's national direction becomes clearer."

Ingle described it as a "coalition of the willing".

Attendees also acknowledged the huge amount of work that has already been done in mātauranga Māori and our indigenous approach to climate change and that this needed to form the basis of any regional framework.