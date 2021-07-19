Bay of Plenty Regional Council boss pays tribute to Philip Sherry

Bay of Plenty Regional Counci's Doug Leeder. Photo / NZME

Former Bay of Plenty Regional Council deputy chairman Philip Sherry has been remembered for his "concise deliberations and fairness" to constituents.

Sherry died on July 18 at his Pāpāmoa home surrounded by his family.

In a written statement, current regional council chairman Doug Leeder, said "Kua hinga te totara o te wao nui a Tāne. E te rangatira, takoto mai i to moenga roa.

"The totara of the forest of Tāne has fallen. May he rest peacefully in his eternal resting place."

Leeder said he, fellow councillors and staff were "deeply saddened" to hear of Sherry's passing.

"Philip served the council as a Tauranga constituent councillor for four terms, from 2004 to 2016 – two of those as deputy chair.

"Philip had an illustrious career in broadcasting over many decades of being part of a generation where the 'broadcaster announcer' was part of most New Zealand families and homes.

"Bringing news to New Zealanders was a mainstay of quality in both content and presentation; Philip excelled at these attributes and was universally recognised and respected."

After broadcasting, Sherry moved into Local Government where again his attributes were recognised in "being clinical yet fair" to the many ratepayers and citizens he represented for more than 20 years.

Former veteran broadcaster and past BOP Regional Council deputy chair Philip Sherry. Photo / NZME

"My direct involvement has been chair of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council where Philip served four terms as a regional councillor.

"His aptitude for preparation and concise deliberations gained him great respect from his council colleagues, so much that he served two terms as the deputy chair.

"I also note Philip's special interest in public transport – He was a great believer in free fares for children and was often a representative for Toi Moana in the community through its work with Enviroschools and the Environmental Enhancement Fund.

"We send our condolences to Philip's whānau," Leeder said.