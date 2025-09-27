Infometrics data shows construction was the Bay of Plenty region’s second biggest employer, with about 18,000 filled jobs in the year to March 2024. Only the healthcare industry employed more people.

A high school in Whakatāne already puts students on the tools.

Trident High School’s Allied Trades Training (ATT) course started in 2024 and had students renovate a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house.

They could learn skills in carpentry, concreting, interior plastering, painting and decorating, gib fixing, roofing and plumbing.

Head of careers Julie Ball said she strongly believed exposing students to a construction class would help them visualise a career path.

“A different curriculum emphasises the importance of learning skills that can be put into use and has a very strong effect on students.”

She said this could be in the building industry or associated trades that contribute to the sector.

Trident High School principal Mikaere October said the proposed building and construction subject would open students up to job opportunities.

Trident High School Allied Trades Training students Calli-Hoani Te Pou (left), Roy Biddle, Kingstyn Te Naiti, Tyrone Ford-Biggs, Stevie Reid McAllum, Ryan Kay and Hamish Galloway (tutor and registered builder). Photo / Julie Ball

“It’s great in theory, if they are developed and available. Staying at school allows students to get a qualification and keep their options open.”

October said he was concerned about the proposed timeline.

Subjects intended to be led by industry, such as building and construction, will be developed in 2026 when new industry skills boards are established.

“To get genuine buy-in and synergy between industry and schools is a big project, and it will take time and needs to be done properly from the beginning,” October said.

Qualified builder Hamish Galloway is the tutor for Trident’s renovation project.

He said introducing building and construction as a subject was a “great idea”.

“Totally behind that one – school’s not for everyone.”

Galloway said when students leave school they will know how to use all the tools and be prepared for what’s out there.

Pāpāmoa College principal Iva Ropati said he was “very happy” with the introduction of new subjects.

Pāpāmoa College principal Iva Ropati says the changes will increase engagement from some students. Photo / Alex Cairns

“Our students would be excited to have more practical hands-on learning experiences.

“It provides an employment pipeline for the industry and increases engagement from students who find written content classes difficult.”

Ōtūmoetai College principal Russell Gordon also said it was an opportunity to explore “practical, hands-on learning”.

“It also aligns well with the skills New Zealand needs for the future.”

Gordon said the college already received strong interest when it held hands-on workshops, such as a recent women in construction session.

“Having trade-based subjects as a regular part of the curriculum would give students more choice and could spark career pathways they might not have considered.”

Ropati and Gordon said the main concerns would be issues with staffing, resourcing and facilities.

Ōtūmoetai College principal Russell Gordon says industry-led subjects will allow students to explore “practical, hands-on learning”. Photo / Brydie Thompson.

“You can introduce a new subject, but if you don’t have a pool of trained teachers to staff it, then it creates a big problem,” Ropati said.

“Schools will need strong support to set this up safely and effectively,” Gordon said. “But with the right planning, those challenges are manageable.”

New Zealand Certified Builders Association (NZCB) education and events manager Marcia Hintz said the association was “generally supportive” of exploring the new subjects.

She said there was a lot to consider, especially with what would happen beyond the school environment.

“The pathways need to be supported beyond school, so I would want to know what systems will be in place to help school leavers transition, particularly if employment isn’t available.”

She said historically the trades had been undervalued as the “lesser option” but told the Bay of Plenty Times a curriculum that respected such career options could be transformative.

“By offering trade subjects in schools, they become more visible and recognised as valued pathways.

“But our industry needs more than a curriculum shift; we need robust systems that support the post-school journey.”

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.