Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

BCITO backing women in construction with Actions Speak Louder initiative

Kaitlyn Morrell
By
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Haley Watts is a BCITO-qualified plasterer based in the Bay of Plenty and at 21 years old, started Watts Stop, her interior plastering business. Photo / Supplied

Haley Watts is a BCITO-qualified plasterer based in the Bay of Plenty and at 21 years old, started Watts Stop, her interior plastering business. Photo / Supplied

More Kiwi women are taking up building trade apprenticeships, and a new campaign aims to ensure work sites are ready for them.

It has the backing of a self-employed Bay of Plenty plasterer who says she has to be “gung-ho” on sites to deal with simple tasks like disposing of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save