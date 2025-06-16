After three months of studying mechanical engineering with Wintec, Devia started an apprenticeship with TRT after hearing about the company from a presentation given to her class.

Devia is TRT’s first female apprentice and the only female fabricator in the company.

“I am very proud to be the first female apprentice at TRT… I genuinely love what I do, it’s so exciting,” she said.

Her advice to others seeking a career in the trades and engineering industry was to be curious.

“Be open-minded, work extremely hard; employers like to see hard-working people.

“If you have a couple of minutes to spare, instead of going on your phone, grab a broom and sweep, ask questions and be motivated, this leads to great things.”

Wintec team manager for plumbing, electrical, and industrial measurement controls Amy Opperman said she was “extremely proud” of Devia’s achievement.

“She is an inspiration to women who wish to start a career in the trades.

“It is so fantastic when our previous students go on to win great things.”

The Bunnings Women in Apprenticeships Awards were presented by Bunnings Trade and the National Association of Women in Construction.

The awards aim to shine a spotlight on women in the trades and construction industry and provide career support to up-and-coming leaders.

As a winner, Devia received a prize pack worth more than $10,500, including tool vouchers and professional support.

Last year, Devia was a speaker at Wintec’s Wāhine in Trades and Engineering event.

The next edition of the annual event, which aims to encourage more women to explore careers in trades and engineering, is set to take place on August 27.