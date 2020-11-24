Bay of Plenty man denies stabbing murder, trial to come

Tauranga courthouse, where a Bay of Plenty man has denied stabbing a man to death. Photo / File

A Bay of Plenty man accused of murdering another has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Dallas Fraser Tihini Hohua, 57, appeared in the High Court in Tauranga today facing a charge of murder. The case is now expected to go to trial.

On October 24, the victim Lani Paul was taken to Whakatane Hospital with stab wounds but did not survive his injuries.

Hohua was arrested a week later, following a police investigation into Paul's death.

Hohua appeared in Whakatane District Court on November 2 and was remanded in custody.

Today, Hohua appeared in the High Court via an audiovisual link to deny the charge.

Defence counsel Tony Balme, acting as agent for Hohua's lawyer Gene Tomlinson, said Hohua pleaded not guilty.

Justice Graham Lang remanded Hohua in custody until his next court appearance on February 17, 2021.

Justice Lang also set down a two-week trial date to begin from October 11, 2021.