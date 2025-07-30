An expansion of paid parking around Tauranga’s city centre amounts to a 'tax on living in the CBD', a resident says. Photo / Mead Norton

An expansion of paid parking around Tauranga’s city centre amounts to a 'tax on living in the CBD', a resident says. Photo / Mead Norton

This project reeks ... I guess the council will reap some money from extending paid parking to 4th Avenue and Park St, but what will it get from having two-hour limits out to 8th Avenue?

The answer is of course “never ending grief”. The cost of establishing meters in the first instance and enforcement in both instances will not be recovered.

Nor will any respect for the council when ratepayers are unable to park outside their own property without being moved on or charged.

The council’s reason for the project is to stop CBD workers parking all day in the fringes.

Well, they have to park somewhere all day! If the parking buildings are too expensive and public transport too unreliable, what would you have them do?