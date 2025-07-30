Come on council, give everyone a break, put in some behind the kerb parking. You won’t get revenue from it but you will get respect.
Dan Russell
Tauranga
Netball moves
I read with disbelief the Tauranga City Council’s latest goofy TCC proposal to relocate the Mount netball facility from Blake Park to Baypark Arena (Baypark-bound, Bay of Plenty Times, July 19).
The current setup at Blake Park is nine dedicated netball courts plus access to 10 public tennis courts during the season — which is more than adequate.
On weekends and evenings, ample parking is provided by the 50-space front carparks, the 150-space rear carparks at the adjacent Mount Sports Centre, plus on surrounding streets. Relocating the old skateboard ramp behind the netball pavilion and green area would free up even more space ...
Now TCC is dangling the ratepayer-funded carrot with the BayPark mega-build — $37 million for new courts, with 800sq m multisport centre and additional new roading/parking. This mirrors other costly boondoggles like the “Red Shed” revamp and the $300 million Civic Centre, all of which showcase alarming fiscal lunacy and short-sightedness.
Ratepayers deserve better. Instead of succumbing to yet another spending spree, there must be a rating revolt ... to halt this ill-conceived relocation and to hold TCC fully accountable. [Abridged]
Rob Paterson
Ohauiti
On open plan classrooms
They were first built in the early 1970s when Phil Amos was Minister of Education in the Norman Kirk government. I was a teacher aide at Deanwell School in Hamilton and, with another teacher aide, we spent our day chasing 5-year-olds who just walked out of the numerous doors to the open plan room, and brought them back inside.
Shirley Arabin
Pāpāmoa Beach
