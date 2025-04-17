The median barriers on State Highway 2 in Aongatete. Photo / David Hall

A group of residents who have been campaigning against wire median barriers on State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty claim a container truck was seen driving on the wrong side of the highway at Wright Rd to avoid having to use a roundabout.

The group claimed this morning in a social media post shared by resident and campaigner Rochelle Zajko that a Wright Rd resident witnessed a truck exiting the road right on to SH2 and driving 1.3km on the wrong side of the highway.

The post was headed “NZTA Urgent Meeting Request 6″.

Wire median safety barriers have been installed along sections of SH2 between Waihī and Ōmokoroa, preventing right-hand turns.

The claim comes 10 days after Zajko took a petition to the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee asking for the reinstatement of a safe right-hand turning bay into Wright Rd.