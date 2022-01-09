Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty has some of New Zealand's highest e-bike injuries, ACC claims

4 minutes to read
Leanne Hughes is still recovering from a broken shoulder after a crash on her e-bike. Photo / George Novak

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

The number of e-bike injuries in the Bay of Plenty has soared in recent years and a Tauranga woman injured in a crash says people should be more aware when buying one.

Leanne Hughes, 50,

