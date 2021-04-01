Bay of Plenty firearms dealer admits charges, police say

Police say they will target people involved in supplying illegal firearms. Photo / File

A man who dealt in illegal firearms in the Bay of Plenty has pleaded guilty in court, police say.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson said a "key individual" involved in the illegal supply of firearms in the region admitted multiple charges this week.



The 34-year-old man will be sentenced in the Rotorua District Court on July 2.



Wilson said police became aware of the man's activity in December and began an investigation.



The man never held a firearms licence, so was unable to purchase firearms from retailers directly.



He asked two associates with licences to purchase firearms on his behalf.



The man sold the guns on the black market, where they made their way into the hands of unlicensed individuals involved in criminal activity, Wilson said.



The man pleaded guilty to four firearms charges, including sale and supply of firearms and unlawfully carrying a firearm, along with two charges of supplying methamphetamine.



Wilson said removing the man from the chain of the illegal supply of firearms "is only going to benefit our communities".



"Police will continue to target organised crime groups and individuals who continue to pose a risk to our communities though the illegal sale and supply of firearms.

"Disrupting the illegal supply of firearms to gangs and organised criminal groups, which enables firearms violence, is a key focus of Operation Tauwhiro, a national operation focused on harm prevention and enforcement.



"We are committed to disrupting these kinds of criminal groups, and the community can also play a part to help prevent further harm they cause.



"Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity, or who suspects organised crime or gang activity in their neighbourhood, is urged to contact police."



Report crime online at 105.police.govt.nz, call police on 105, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.