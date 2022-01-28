Domestic tourism has increase in Tauranga, but it's not enough for some businesses. Photo / NZME

Domestic tourism has increase in Tauranga, but it's not enough for some businesses. Photo / NZME

Domestic visitors are helping to keep some Tauranga tourism and accommodation providers "alive" while others are barely holding on due to a vacuum of international visitors.

New data from Statistics New Zealand shows nearly 1.7 million fewer overseas visitors came to New Zealand in 2021 - just 206,412 compared to 1.8 million in 2020.

In the coastal Bay of Plenty, there was a 14 per cent increase in domestic visitor spending in the year ending November 2021, compared to the year ending November 2019.

However, Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan said the bump in Kiwis visiting the area was not enough to make up for the loss of international travellers for some businesses.

Tourism Bay of Plenty data showed $69 million was spent locally by international travellers in 2019, pre-Covid-19. This year, he said the total spend would be "basically non-existent".

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan said businesses that rely on international visitors are hurting. Photo / supplied

"Domestic visitors often drive their own vehicles and stay with family and friends, so accommodation providers and transport operators are continuing to hurt and suffer losses while our international border remains closed," he said.

"Many of our tourism activity operators have also been a bit up and down as they try to attract a consistent flow of local and domestic bookings to compensate for the lack of international visitors, who traditionally spend more freely."

Nathan said the return of international travellers, as well as cruise ships, would "bring a significant and much-needed boost" to tourism in the Bay.

New Zealand closed its borders to non-citizens in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country remains in the red traffic light setting and an early childhood centre in Tauranga has been linked to a suspected Omicron case, first reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times prior to the announcement, local tourism operators say they have been hurting for months.

Hugo and Carter's Backpackers and Motel general manager Maria Cruz said domestic tourists were not filling the gap left by international travellers, who used to make up most of their business.

While they had been fully booked over the holidays, they had returned to being about half full.

Hugo and Carter's general manager Maria Cruz said the business is struggling with only domestic guests. Photo / Talia Parker

The business kept prices the same for two years despite inflation to try and fill their beds.

"It's super-frustrating because you're trying to get income for the business and trying to do the best you can."

Some people from South America and France were staying with them long-term while they work in kiwifruit.

"We are just waiting to get the borders open again."

Wanderlust hostel manager Davide Mantimeo said the business was "really on the limit" during last year's August lockdown when they could only have 14 people in their 110 beds.

They were forced to reduce staff hours drastically and redirected their marketing focus to Kiwis, school groups and long-term workers.

"We fill those beds with Kiwi people.

"This keeps us alive."

Wanderlust manager Davide Mantimeo said the domestic tourism market has brought their business back to life. Photo / supplied

The hostel was planning to "ride this holiday wave...and trying to surf it, but it was a very big struggle", he said.

"I feel we are very lucky, but a lot of businesses have already shut down. It's hard for a lot of people.

"At the moment, we are still in this. We're crossing our fingers for the reopening of the borders."

Bay Explorer Dolphin and Wildlife Cruises owner and operator Brandon Stone said 80 per cent of his customers were international tourists before the border closed.

"We had to do something. We had to pivot."

By refocusing on the domestic market, he managed to keep the business going.

"We've had a reasonably good summer, and over the peak of it we had really good patronage from Kiwis."

He said Kiwis tended to book one or two days out, whereas international tourists booked months or years in advance. This made it difficult for him to staff and schedule his business.

"We've kept ourselves alive by primarily increasing our corporate charters."

Bay Explorer owner and operator Brandon Stone said he has enjoyed connecting domestic tourists with their 'big blue back yard.' Photo / Andrew Warner

Stone also cut prices for domestic tourists, as most Kiwis visiting were families as opposed to international tourists, who tended to be single people or couples.

For now, he was enjoying having a wide variety of Kiwis from different cultural backgrounds coming to learn about their land.

He said he was happy to help Kiwis experience "their own big blue backyard."

"It's really nice to have Kiwis on board because they really get what we do, which is a lot to do with nature and connecting with that nature."

"We're really thankful that we've got Kiwis that are getting out there and doing it."

Stone said when the borders open his domestic tourist numbers will probably reduce as Kiwis go on overseas holidays.

The manager of a Mount Maunganui business, who would not be named, said the loss of international tourism was devastating as they relied on cruise ships for most sales.

"We can't carry on like this," they said.

Domestic tourists were "not enough" to sustain their business.

If tourists aren't allowed back soon, they "don't know what's going to happen".

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said there were currently no plans to reopen the border.

"No decisions have been made on the date, sequence and conditions for the border reopening and Cabinet will consider options within the next couple of weeks based on the most up to date advice."

He said the Government was focusing on booster shots and child vaccinations.

"There are no easy calls when managing Covid-19 and the Government does recognise the many challenges the inbound tourism sector has faced."